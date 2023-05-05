English
    Cool Caps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, up 235.97% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in March 2023 up 235.97% from Rs. 17.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 5.64% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 6.08% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2022.

    Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2022.

    Cool Caps shares closed at 521.00 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 186.26% returns over the last 6 months and 594.67% over the last 12 months.

    Cool Caps Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.1258.9917.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.1258.9917.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3318.218.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.8835.875.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.57-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.420.38
    Depreciation0.850.810.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.882.261.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.521.982.39
    Other Income0.470.330.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.992.313.14
    Interest1.631.260.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.052.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.361.052.58
    Tax0.780.050.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.571.001.89
    Prior Year Adjustments1.42-1.42--
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.00-0.421.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.00-0.421.89
    Equity Share Capital11.5611.5611.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----18.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.73-0.371.64
    Diluted EPS---0.37--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.73-0.371.64
    Diluted EPS---0.37--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

