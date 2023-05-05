Cool Caps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, up 235.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in March 2023 up 235.97% from Rs. 17.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 5.64% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 6.08% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2022.

Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2022.

Cool Caps shares closed at 521.00 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 186.26% returns over the last 6 months and 594.67% over the last 12 months.