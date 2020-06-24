Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.15 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.15 crore in March 2020 up 4.1% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020 down 4475.05% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020 up 0.94% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.
Cochin Minerals shares closed at 128.10 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -25.74% over the last 12 months.
|Cochin Minerals and Rutile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.15
|64.20
|68.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|-0.60
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.15
|63.61
|68.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.83
|28.24
|34.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.91
|-0.70
|3.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.68
|Employees Cost
|6.53
|7.26
|5.28
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.13
|-0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.76
|23.40
|19.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.89
|5.29
|1.83
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.09
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.01
|5.38
|3.57
|Interest
|0.08
|0.16
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.92
|5.22
|2.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.92
|5.22
|2.91
|Tax
|5.09
|2.68
|2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|2.54
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|2.54
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|7.83
|7.83
|7.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|3.24
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|3.24
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|3.24
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|3.24
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
