Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.15 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.15 crore in March 2020 up 4.1% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020 down 4475.05% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020 up 0.94% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 128.10 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -25.74% over the last 12 months.