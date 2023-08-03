Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore, down 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore in June 2023 down 32.68% from Rs. 99.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 73.15% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2023 down 65.8% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

Cochin Minerals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2022.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 339.80 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 193.82% over the last 12 months.