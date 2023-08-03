English
    Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore, down 32.68% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore in June 2023 down 32.68% from Rs. 99.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 73.15% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2023 down 65.8% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

    Cochin Minerals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2022.

    Cochin Minerals shares closed at 339.80 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 193.82% over the last 12 months.

    Cochin Minerals and Rutile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.76107.8399.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.76107.8399.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.8351.4242.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.691.436.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.249.357.85
    Depreciation0.170.260.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4926.5831.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.7218.7810.52
    Other Income0.772.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5020.8110.52
    Interest0.080.310.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.4120.5110.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.4120.5110.36
    Tax1.157.511.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.2713.008.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.2713.008.44
    Equity Share Capital7.837.837.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8916.6010.78
    Diluted EPS2.8916.6010.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8916.6010.78
    Diluted EPS2.8916.6010.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Cochin Minerals #Cochin Minerals and Rutile #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

