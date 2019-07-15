Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.85 crore, up 58.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.85 crore in June 2019 up 58.66% from Rs. 44.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2019 up 204.12% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2019 up 159.24% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2018.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2018.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 158.90 on July 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.