    Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 88.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2022 up 5756.06% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 2503.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Cochin Minerals and Rutile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.04117.8888.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.04117.8888.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.4559.3952.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.820.694.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.467.375.03
    Depreciation0.230.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2027.5726.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8822.620.39
    Other Income1.720.120.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6022.740.55
    Interest0.160.680.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4322.060.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4322.060.51
    Tax3.633.880.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8118.180.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8118.180.29
    Equity Share Capital7.837.837.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4723.220.37
    Diluted EPS21.4723.220.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4723.220.37
    Diluted EPS21.4723.220.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited