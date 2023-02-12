Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 88.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2022 up 5756.06% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 2503.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 21.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 309.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.64% returns over the last 6 months and 148.38% over the last 12 months.