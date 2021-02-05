Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, down 38.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in December 2020 down 38.74% from Rs. 63.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 down 48.46% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020 down 40.47% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2019.

Cochin Minerals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.24 in December 2019.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 147.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.10% over the last 12 months.