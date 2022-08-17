CMI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, down 66.47% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in June 2022 down 66.47% from Rs. 22.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022 up 78.01% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2021.
CMI shares closed at 23.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.43% returns over the last 6 months and -51.37% over the last 12 months.
|CMI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.58
|8.04
|22.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.58
|8.04
|22.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.83
|6.08
|42.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.03
|6.68
|-12.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.25
|1.69
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.61
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|66.14
|2.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.90
|-74.72
|-13.33
|Other Income
|0.32
|1.81
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-72.91
|-12.79
|Interest
|10.89
|10.06
|10.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.48
|-82.97
|-23.68
|Exceptional Items
|-0.27
|28.14
|-0.29
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.75
|-54.83
|-23.98
|Tax
|-3.83
|-15.80
|-6.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.92
|-39.03
|-17.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.92
|-39.03
|-17.95
|Equity Share Capital
|16.03
|16.03
|16.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.44
|-24.35
|-11.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.44
|-24.35
|-11.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.44
|-24.35
|-11.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.44
|-24.35
|-11.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited