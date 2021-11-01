CL Educate Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, up 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in September 2021 up 16.24% from Rs. 45.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021 up 400.34% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021 up 326.98% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2020.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2020.

CL Educate shares closed at 87.80 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 106.59% returns over the last 6 months and 161.08% over the last 12 months.