MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CL Educate Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, up 16.24% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in September 2021 up 16.24% from Rs. 45.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021 up 400.34% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021 up 326.98% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2020.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2020.

Close

CL Educate shares closed at 87.80 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 106.59% returns over the last 6 months and 161.08% over the last 12 months.

CL Educate
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations53.2151.8745.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.2151.8745.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.151.370.57
Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.030.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.130.011.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.7311.258.52
Depreciation2.132.142.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.1432.9934.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.114.08-1.91
Other Income0.830.721.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.944.80-0.33
Interest1.061.291.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.883.51-1.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.883.51-1.89
Tax1.570.71-0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.302.80-1.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.000.000.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.302.80-1.11
Minority Interest0.010.14--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.020.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.292.91-1.10
Equity Share Capital14.1714.1714.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.321.96-0.77
Diluted EPS2.321.96-0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.321.96-0.77
Diluted EPS2.321.96-0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #CL Educate #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.