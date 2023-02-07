English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cineline India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 707.65% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in December 2022 up 707.65% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 153.9% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.Cineline India shares closed at 112.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.89% over the last 12 months.
    Cineline India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9914.103.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9914.103.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.253.010.47
    Depreciation3.712.020.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0511.941.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-2.880.19
    Other Income2.593.123.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.580.233.29
    Interest6.595.325.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.01-5.09-1.85
    Exceptional Items--27.95--
    P/L Before Tax-5.0122.86-1.85
    Tax-1.431.21-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.5821.65-1.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.25--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.5821.40-1.41
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.136.78-0.47
    Diluted EPS-1.046.24-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.136.78-0.47
    Diluted EPS-1.046.24-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited