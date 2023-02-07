Cineline India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 707.65% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in December 2022 up 707.65% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 153.9% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.
|Cineline India shares closed at 112.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.89% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.99
|14.10
|3.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.99
|14.10
|3.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.25
|3.01
|0.47
|Depreciation
|3.71
|2.02
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.05
|11.94
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-2.88
|0.19
|Other Income
|2.59
|3.12
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|0.23
|3.29
|Interest
|6.59
|5.32
|5.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.01
|-5.09
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|27.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.01
|22.86
|-1.85
|Tax
|-1.43
|1.21
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.58
|21.65
|-1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.25
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.58
|21.40
|-1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|6.78
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|6.24
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|6.78
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|6.24
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited