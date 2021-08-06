Cineline India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2021 down 22.25% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2021 down 1138.94% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 100.96% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 94.90 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 127.85% returns over the last 6 months and 300.42% over the last 12 months.