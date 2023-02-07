Cineline India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 119.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in December 2022 up 119.59% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 112.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.89% over the last 12 months.