Cineline India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 119.59% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in December 2022 up 119.59% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.
Cineline India shares closed at 112.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.89% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.79
|23.97
|19.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.79
|23.97
|19.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.47
|5.19
|2.44
|Depreciation
|6.67
|4.93
|4.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.34
|17.09
|9.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|-3.23
|3.10
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.79
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|-2.45
|4.09
|Interest
|9.50
|8.26
|7.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.27
|-10.71
|-3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|27.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.27
|17.24
|-3.89
|Tax
|-1.52
|0.04
|-0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.75
|17.20
|-3.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.25
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.75
|16.95
|-3.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.75
|16.95
|-3.23
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|5.37
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|4.94
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|5.37
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|4.94
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited