English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cineline India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 119.59% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in December 2022 up 119.59% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.

    Cineline India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.7923.9719.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.7923.9719.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.475.192.44
    Depreciation6.674.934.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3417.099.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.31-3.233.10
    Other Income0.920.790.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.23-2.454.09
    Interest9.508.267.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.27-10.71-3.89
    Exceptional Items--27.95--
    P/L Before Tax-6.2717.24-3.89
    Tax-1.520.04-0.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.7517.20-3.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.25--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.7516.95-3.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.7516.95-3.23
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.505.37-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.394.94-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.505.37-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.394.94-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited