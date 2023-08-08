English
    Chambal Fert Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,589.28 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,589.28 crore in June 2023 down 23.34% from Rs. 7,291.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.64 crore in June 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 341.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 642.25 crore in June 2023 up 5.61% from Rs. 608.13 crore in June 2022.

    Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2022.

    Chambal Fert shares closed at 273.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.57% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.

    Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,589.283,598.677,291.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,589.283,598.677,291.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,682.281,632.972,057.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,890.95865.282,670.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-937.34-289.54479.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.9848.8844.34
    Depreciation77.1675.9276.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,266.101,229.641,446.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax556.1535.52517.32
    Other Income8.9441.3114.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax565.0976.83532.07
    Interest54.8366.8948.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax510.269.94483.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax510.269.94483.96
    Tax177.19-87.59169.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.0797.53314.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.0797.53314.47
    Minority Interest0.040.120.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.53-3.5527.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates338.6494.10341.82
    Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.142.268.21
    Diluted EPS8.142.268.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.142.268.21
    Diluted EPS8.142.268.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023

