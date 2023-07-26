Ceat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.18 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.18 crore in June 2023 up 4.21% from Rs. 2,803.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.44 crore in June 2023 up 6152.55% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.62 crore in June 2023 up 141.12% from Rs. 166.98 crore in June 2022.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 39.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Ceat shares closed at 2,476.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.43% returns over the last 6 months and 106.37% over the last 12 months.