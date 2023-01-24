CarTrade Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 up 140.15% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.25 crore in December 2022 up 148.41% from Rs. 35.63 crore in December 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

