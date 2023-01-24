English
    CarTrade Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 up 140.15% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.25 crore in December 2022 up 148.41% from Rs. 35.63 crore in December 2021.

    CarTrade Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0037.0834.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0037.0834.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.6028.3463.30
    Depreciation1.481.521.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4011.0011.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.52-3.78-44.27
    Other Income15.2517.867.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7714.08-36.91
    Interest0.130.150.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6413.93-37.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6413.93-37.16
    Tax3.826.46-7.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.827.47-29.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.827.47-29.43
    Equity Share Capital46.7746.6746.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.531.60-6.34
    Diluted EPS2.321.47-6.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.531.60-6.34
    Diluted EPS2.321.47-6.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited