Carnation Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2020 down 2.04% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020 up 92.97% from Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020 up 94.88% from Rs. 12.50 crore in September 2019.

Carnation Ind shares closed at 5.68 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.