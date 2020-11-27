Carnation Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carnation Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2020 down 2.04% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020 up 92.97% from Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020 up 94.88% from Rs. 12.50 crore in September 2019.
Carnation Ind shares closed at 5.68 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.
|Carnation Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.28
|0.41
|3.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.28
|0.41
|3.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.91
|0.29
|1.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.36
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.14
|13.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.43
|-13.29
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.31
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.11
|-12.71
|Interest
|0.20
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.16
|-12.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.87
|-0.16
|-12.71
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-0.17
|-12.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-0.17
|-12.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-0.49
|-35.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-0.49
|-35.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-0.49
|-35.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-0.49
|-35.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm