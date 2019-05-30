Carnation Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 82.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 82.96% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019 up 34.99% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019 up 39.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2018.

Carnation Ind shares closed at 8.75 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)