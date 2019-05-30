Carnation Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 82.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carnation Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 82.96% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019 up 34.99% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019 up 39.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2018.
Carnation Ind shares closed at 8.75 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Carnation Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|1.50
|6.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|1.50
|6.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.49
|0.64
|9.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.07
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|0.07
|4.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.80
|2.29
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.25
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.77
|-7.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-1.10
|-2.29
|Other Income
|-0.22
|-0.47
|-0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-1.58
|-2.59
|Interest
|0.86
|0.05
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-1.63
|-4.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-1.63
|-4.26
|Tax
|0.29
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.77
|-1.63
|-4.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.77
|-1.63
|-4.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.01
|-4.73
|-12.27
|Diluted EPS
|-8.01
|-4.73
|-12.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.01
|-4.73
|-12.27
|Diluted EPS
|-8.01
|-4.73
|-12.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited