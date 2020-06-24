Career Point Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 47.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Career Point are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in March 2020 down 47.64% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 139.78% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2020 up 1.36% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2019.
Career Point shares closed at 151.25 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.42% returns over the last 6 months and 132.51% over the last 12 months.
|Career Point
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.03
|13.95
|15.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.03
|13.95
|15.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|0.20
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|0.04
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.35
|7.38
|9.24
|Depreciation
|0.97
|1.03
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|2.98
|5.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|2.32
|-1.13
|Other Income
|5.78
|5.84
|3.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.76
|8.16
|2.68
|Interest
|1.23
|1.48
|1.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|6.68
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.53
|6.68
|1.15
|Tax
|1.80
|1.00
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|5.68
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|5.68
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|18.16
|18.16
|18.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|3.13
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|3.13
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|3.13
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|3.13
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm