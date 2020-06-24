Career Point Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 47.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in March 2020 down 47.64% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 139.78% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2020 up 1.36% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2019.

Career Point shares closed at 151.25 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.42% returns over the last 6 months and 132.51% over the last 12 months.