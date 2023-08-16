English
    Career Point Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Career Point are:Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in June 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2023 up 11.98% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.84 crore in June 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2022.
    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2022.Career Point shares closed at 197.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.46% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
    Career Point
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8412.7814.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8412.7814.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.700.281.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.18-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.162.182.00
    Depreciation0.720.750.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.644.051.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.235.718.37
    Other Income0.891.280.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.126.998.96
    Interest0.250.220.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.876.778.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.876.778.75
    Tax2.821.232.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.055.546.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.055.546.30
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.883.043.46
    Diluted EPS3.883.043.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.883.043.46
    Diluted EPS3.883.043.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

