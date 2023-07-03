Career Point Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2023 up 85.97% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 down 528.36% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2023 down 596.01% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

Career Point shares closed at 194.30 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 73.02% over the last 12 months.