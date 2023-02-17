Career Point Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2022 up 49.09% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 39.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2021.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in December 2021.

Career Point shares closed at 139.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 14.06% over the last 12 months.