English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Career Point Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2022 up 49.09% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 39.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2021.

    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in December 2021.

    Career Point shares closed at 139.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 14.06% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.3218.6214.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.3218.6214.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.830.810.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.161.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.342.352.30
    Depreciation0.991.001.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.994.530.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1110.089.15
    Other Income1.860.901.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9710.9810.39
    Interest0.520.420.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4510.569.78
    Exceptional Items--0.03--
    P/L Before Tax14.4510.599.78
    Tax3.532.412.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.938.187.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.938.187.01
    Minority Interest---0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.968.177.01
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.004.503.85
    Diluted EPS6.004.503.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.004.503.85
    Diluted EPS6.004.503.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Career Point #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am