Captain Poly Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in September 2022 down 19.18% from Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 73.95% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 down 28.88% from Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2021.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Captain Poly shares closed at 15.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.