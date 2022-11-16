English
    Captain Poly Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in September 2022 down 19.18% from Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 73.95% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 down 28.88% from Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2021.

    Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    Captain Poly shares closed at 15.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.

    Captain Polyplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.5740.6843.31
    Other Operating Income----0.71
    Total Income From Operations35.5740.6844.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.4032.2333.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-2.13-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.972.332.48
    Depreciation0.480.651.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.435.796.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.551.812.29
    Other Income1.900.820.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.643.06
    Interest2.122.202.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.430.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.430.49
    Tax0.240.140.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.300.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.300.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.090.300.34
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----52.99
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.050.09
    Diluted EPS0.030.050.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.050.09
    Diluted EPS0.030.050.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Captain Poly #Captain Polyplast #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am