Capital Trust Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 24.66 Crore, Down 48.09% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.66 crore in September 2020 down 48.09% from Rs. 47.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020 down 107.73% from Rs. 11.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2020 down 74.04% from Rs. 32.71 crore in September 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 85.20 on December 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 10.65% over the last 12 months.