Capital Trust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.54 19.64 24.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.54 19.64 24.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.79 8.75 9.98 Depreciation 0.10 0.11 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -3.67 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.20 68.70 8.80 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.44 -57.93 8.87 Other Income 0.19 0.35 0.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.63 -57.57 9.13 Interest 1.99 4.29 8.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.64 -61.86 0.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.64 -61.86 0.63 Tax 0.16 -15.82 0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.48 -46.04 0.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.48 -46.04 0.49 Equity Share Capital 16.22 16.22 16.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 -28.39 0.30 Diluted EPS 0.30 -28.39 0.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 -28.39 0.30 Diluted EPS 0.30 -28.39 0.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited