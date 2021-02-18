Capital Trust Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore in December 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 37.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 94.83% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2020 down 55.35% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2019.

Capital Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 83.45 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.31% over the last 12 months.