Capital Trust Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, down 27.3% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in December 2020 down 27.3% from Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 105.05% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2020 down 66.45% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2019.
Capital Trust shares closed at 83.45 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.31% over the last 12 months.
|Capital Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.69
|26.10
|40.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.69
|26.10
|40.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.34
|9.96
|9.88
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.12
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.22
|1.71
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.28
|5.64
|6.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|8.68
|23.99
|Other Income
|1.49
|0.92
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.21
|9.60
|24.68
|Interest
|8.20
|8.51
|13.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|1.09
|11.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|1.09
|11.12
|Tax
|0.43
|0.21
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.87
|8.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.87
|8.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.42
|0.87
|8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|16.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.54
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.54
|5.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.54
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.54
|5.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited