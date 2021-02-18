Capital Trust Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, down 27.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in December 2020 down 27.3% from Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 105.05% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2020 down 66.45% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 83.45 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.31% over the last 12 months.