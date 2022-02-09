BSL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.62 crore, up 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.62 crore in December 2021 up 25.7% from Rs. 88.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021 up 15.65% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2020.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

BSL shares closed at 112.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.00% returns over the last 6 months and 254.17% over the last 12 months.