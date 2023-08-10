Brooks Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in June 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 88.34% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 102.01% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 90.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.