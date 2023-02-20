Brooks Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 32.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.07% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
|Brooks Labs shares closed at 98.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.89% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.00
|15.89
|17.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.00
|15.89
|17.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.29
|8.36
|13.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|1.91
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|0.87
|-0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.93
|2.80
|3.29
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|2.23
|2.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|-0.70
|-2.41
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-0.63
|-1.74
|Interest
|0.24
|0.19
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-0.82
|-1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-0.82
|-1.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|-0.82
|-1.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|-0.82
|-1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.33
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.33
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.33
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.33
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited