    Brooks Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 32.07% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.07% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.Brooks Labs shares closed at 98.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.89% over the last 12 months.
    Brooks Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0015.8917.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0015.8917.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.298.3613.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.831.910.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.490.87-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.932.803.29
    Depreciation0.430.430.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.942.232.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.90-0.70-2.41
    Other Income0.060.070.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.84-0.63-1.74
    Interest0.240.190.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.08-0.82-1.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.08-0.82-1.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.08-0.82-1.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.08-0.82-1.87
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm