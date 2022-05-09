Borosil Ltd. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.86 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.86 crore in March 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 168.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.45 crore in March 2022 up 81.22% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 36.84 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 325.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)