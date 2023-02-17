English
    Bodhtree Cons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodhtree Consulting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 77.34% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 73.99% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

    Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.63 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -59.73% over the last 12 months.

    Bodhtree Consulting
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.377.4424.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.377.4424.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.290.45
    Depreciation0.110.111.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.098.6926.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.21-1.65-3.94
    Other Income1.391.160.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-0.49-3.88
    Interest0.220.360.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.04-0.85-4.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.04-0.85-4.23
    Tax-0.110.04-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.93-0.89-4.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.93-0.89-4.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.93-0.89-4.11
    Equity Share Capital19.9619.9619.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.40-2.06
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.40-2.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.40-2.06
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.40-2.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

