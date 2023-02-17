Bodhtree Cons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 77.34% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 73.99% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.63 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -59.73% over the last 12 months.