Bhartiya Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.28 crore, down 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.28 crore in June 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 176.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2022.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 205.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.