    Bhartiya Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.28 crore, down 13.07% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.28 crore in June 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 176.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022.

    Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2022.

    Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 205.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

    Bhartiya International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.28122.31176.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.28122.31176.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.1140.60101.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.020.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.7816.573.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9412.7510.40
    Depreciation2.702.752.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.8041.4147.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.448.2111.17
    Other Income0.661.490.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.119.7011.81
    Interest9.048.976.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.060.734.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.060.734.83
    Tax1.240.471.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.830.263.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.830.263.65
    Equity Share Capital12.2112.2112.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.130.212.99
    Diluted EPS3.130.212.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.130.212.99
    Diluted EPS3.130.212.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:11 am

