    Bharti Airtel Q3 preview: Consolidated net profit to likely jump more than 200% to Rs 2,521 crore

    EBITDA margin may see expansion of up to 160 bps YoY on the back of residual benefit from lower SUC charges.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 06, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel

    India’s second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel is likely to report strong earnings for the December quarter tomorrow.

    Most analysts expect the company to report a 150 to 250 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the quarter. It will grow at an average of 204 percent to Rs 2,521 crore, according to the average estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Sequentially, it is expected to grow around 18 percent.

    The company’s revenue growth is projected at 18 percent YoY, hitting Rs 35,367 crore, while growing 2 percent on-quarter.

    Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities peg sequential growth in revenue at 3 percent led by a 2.5 percent increase in ARPU (average revenue per user) and subscriber addition of 1 percent.