BF Utilities Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2019 down 17.06% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019 down 103.16% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019 down 96.94% from Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2018.

BF Utilities shares closed at 288.20 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.58% returns over the last 6 months and 46.78% over the last 12 months.