Berger Paints Q3 PAT seen up 19.1% YoY to Rs. 182.4 cr: KR Choksey

Berger Paints | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 221 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 194.7 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,742.6 crore from Rs 1,598.6 crore YoY. (Image: Berger Paints)

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at Rs. 182.4 crore up 19.1% year-on-year (down 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,695.9 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 296.3 crore.

