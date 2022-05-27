Bedmutha Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.69 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.69 crore in March 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 118.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 98.42% from Rs. 246.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 269.68 crore in March 2021.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 76.33 in March 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 76.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.39% returns over the last 6 months and 224.79% over the last 12 months.