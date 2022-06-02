English
    BCL Enterprises Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 33.1% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 33.1% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 224.21% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 188.96% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

    BCL Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2021.

    BCL Enterprises shares closed at 2.22 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 311.11% returns over the last 6 months and 516.67% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.789.192.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.789.192.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.0416.996.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-8.21-4.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.190.160.39
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.161.131.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-0.88-1.62
    Other Income0.05---0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.45-0.88-1.63
    Interest-----0.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.45-0.88-1.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.45-0.88-1.50
    Tax0.16-0.07-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.30-0.81-1.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.30-0.81-1.04
    Equity Share Capital11.665.835.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-1.39-1.79
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.39-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-1.39-1.79
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.39-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 01:55 pm
