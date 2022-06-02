BCL Enterprises Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 33.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 33.1% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 224.21% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 188.96% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

BCL Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2021.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 2.22 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 311.11% returns over the last 6 months and 516.67% over the last 12 months.