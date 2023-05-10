English
    BASF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,276.89 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,276.89 crore in March 2023 down 3.32% from Rs. 3,389.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.39 crore in March 2023 down 45.02% from Rs. 149.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.73 crore in March 2023 down 35.54% from Rs. 226.07 crore in March 2022.

    BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.60 in March 2022.

    BASF shares closed at 2,425.15 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -13.65% over the last 12 months.

    BASF India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,276.892,898.103,389.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,276.892,898.103,389.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,178.92982.89983.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,828.901,314.281,888.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-236.15187.67-62.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.8493.65105.79
    Depreciation46.5445.8643.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses255.81264.92259.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.038.83171.52
    Other Income12.1611.9810.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.1920.81182.51
    Interest2.272.754.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.9218.06178.51
    Exceptional Items15.31----
    P/L Before Tax112.2318.06178.51
    Tax29.847.4228.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.3910.64149.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.3910.64149.85
    Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.002.5034.60
    Diluted EPS19.002.5034.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.002.5034.60
    Diluted EPS19.002.5034.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

