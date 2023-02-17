Banswara Syntex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 303.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2022 up 149.3% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.12 crore in December 2022 up 74.17% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.15 in December 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 141.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.