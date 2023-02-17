English
    Banswara Syntex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 303.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2022 up 149.3% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.12 crore in December 2022 up 74.17% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021.

    Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.15 in December 2021.

    Banswara Syntex shares closed at 141.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.

    Banswara Syntex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations367.85406.48303.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations367.85406.48303.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.95188.16149.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.13-12.86-21.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5074.6155.13
    Depreciation10.2310.4510.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.08106.6491.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2239.4718.41
    Other Income4.671.514.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.8940.9923.07
    Interest8.677.806.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.2233.1916.67
    Exceptional Items0.240.011.13
    P/L Before Tax39.4633.2017.81
    Tax10.26-1.935.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2035.1312.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2035.1312.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.47---0.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.6735.1311.90
    Equity Share Capital17.1217.1217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6010.267.15
    Diluted EPS8.6010.267.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6010.267.15
    Diluted EPS8.6010.267.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am