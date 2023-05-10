English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balkrishna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 89.81% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 89.81% from Rs. 49.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 28.94% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 36.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

    Balkrishna shares closed at 33.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.0921.4849.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.0921.4849.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--16.3527.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.060.601.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.181.282.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.492.512.68
    Depreciation1.531.541.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.1310.2218.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.31-11.02-4.02
    Other Income--0.070.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.31-10.95-3.53
    Interest2.652.761.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.96-13.71-5.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.96-13.71-5.51
    Tax0.250.020.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.21-13.73-5.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.21-13.73-5.59
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.71-12.78-5.21
    Diluted EPS-6.71-12.78-5.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.71-12.78-5.21
    Diluted EPS-6.71-12.78-5.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Balkrishna #Balkrishna Paper Mills #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am