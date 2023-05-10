Balkrishna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 89.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 89.81% from Rs. 49.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 28.94% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 36.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

Balkrishna shares closed at 33.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.