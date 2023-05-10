Balkrishna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 89.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 89.81% from Rs. 49.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 28.94% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 36.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.
Balkrishna shares closed at 33.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.09
|21.48
|49.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.09
|21.48
|49.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|16.35
|27.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|0.60
|1.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.18
|1.28
|2.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|2.51
|2.68
|Depreciation
|1.53
|1.54
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|10.22
|18.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.31
|-11.02
|-4.02
|Other Income
|--
|0.07
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.31
|-10.95
|-3.53
|Interest
|2.65
|2.76
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.96
|-13.71
|-5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.96
|-13.71
|-5.51
|Tax
|0.25
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.21
|-13.73
|-5.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.21
|-13.73
|-5.59
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.71
|-12.78
|-5.21
|Diluted EPS
|-6.71
|-12.78
|-5.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.71
|-12.78
|-5.21
|Diluted EPS
|-6.71
|-12.78
|-5.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited