Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 1,522.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,574.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,486.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.79 crore in September 2022 up 6.14% from Rs. 1,513.78 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 141.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 133.60 in September 2021.