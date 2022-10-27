Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y
October 27, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 1,522.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,574.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,486.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.79 crore in September 2022 up 6.14% from Rs. 1,513.78 crore in September 2021.
Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 141.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 133.60 in September 2021.
|Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 6,497.45 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.21% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,623.64
|83.96
|1,522.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,623.64
|83.96
|1,522.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.49
|10.57
|9.46
|Depreciation
|7.96
|7.95
|7.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.70
|21.53
|12.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,585.49
|43.91
|1,492.61
|Other Income
|13.34
|12.79
|13.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,598.83
|56.70
|1,505.87
|Interest
|0.67
|0.66
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,598.16
|56.04
|1,505.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,598.16
|56.04
|1,505.08
|Tax
|24.16
|12.83
|18.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,574.00
|43.21
|1,486.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,574.00
|43.21
|1,486.41
|Equity Share Capital
|111.29
|111.29
|111.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|141.40
|3.90
|133.60
|Diluted EPS
|141.40
|3.90
|133.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|141.43
|3.90
|133.60
|Diluted EPS
|141.40
|3.90
|133.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited