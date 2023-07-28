English
    Bajaj Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.33 crore, up 17.12% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 98.33 crore in June 2023 up 17.12% from Rs. 83.96 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.26 crore in June 2023 up 27.89% from Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.74 crore in June 2023 up 26.43% from Rs. 64.65 crore in June 2022.
    Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 7,556.25 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.94% returns over the last 6 months and 45.85% over the last 12 months.
    Bajaj Holdings & Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.3377.0183.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.3377.0183.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7910.5310.57
    Depreciation7.947.977.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0213.8521.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.5844.6643.91
    Other Income15.2219.3412.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8064.0056.70
    Interest0.544.920.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2659.0856.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.2659.0856.04
    Tax18.0013.9512.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.2645.1343.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.2645.1343.21
    Equity Share Capital111.29111.29111.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.004.103.90
    Diluted EPS5.004.103.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.004.103.90
    Diluted EPS5.004.103.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 28, 2023

