Bajaj Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.33 crore, up 17.12% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 98.33 77.01 83.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 98.33 77.01 83.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.79 10.53 10.57 Depreciation 7.94 7.97 7.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.02 13.85 21.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.58 44.66 43.91 Other Income 15.22 19.34 12.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.80 64.00 56.70 Interest 0.54 4.92 0.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.26 59.08 56.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 73.26 59.08 56.04 Tax 18.00 13.95 12.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.26 45.13 43.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.26 45.13 43.21 Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 4.10 3.90 Diluted EPS 5.00 4.10 3.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 4.10 3.90 Diluted EPS 5.00 4.10 3.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited