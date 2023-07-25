Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 1,665 crore; revenue up 29%

Bajaj Auto on July 25 posted a 42 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,665 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against Rs 1,173 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The rise in net profit for the first quarter is on the back of a favourable product mix, healthy volumes and an increase in the average selling price (ASP) of its lineup.

The Pune-based automaker's revenue from operations jumped 29 percent to Rs 10,310 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 8,005 crore in the same quarter of last year. The company claimed that the growth in its revenues is underpinned by "double digit volume growth; with the "sustained buoyancy" on the domestic front cushioning the weak, albeit improving "exports performance".

Bajaj Auto's income rose to Rs 10,656 in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 8,324.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its EBITDA for the quarter under review was up 51% year over year at Rs 1,954 crore, while margins of 19% were up 280 basis points.

Bajaj Auto claimed that the margin improvement over the previous year was driven by dynamic price versus cost management, better foreign exchange realisation and operating leverage.

The company had reported 10 percent growth in overall volumes at 10.27 lakh units, led by 72 percent year-on-year increase in the domestic 2W segment on account of a favourable base and a pick-up in demand. The company also saw over 150 percent year-on-year increase in domestic 3W segment volumes.

The domestic surge in volumes of two and three wheelers were partly offset by a percent decline in exports for both the segments.

"Domestic revenues registered its biggest-ever quarter, maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory yet again. All businesses contributing to the solid delivery - robust double digit motorcycle growth, consistent industry leading 3W performance and steady scale up on Chetak EV," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

"While country retail volumes outstripped export billed volumes yet again, decisive interventions taken particularly on currency availability enabled the uptick in shipments to Africa and Latin America, the statement further added.

The company’s profits were in synch with analysts’ forecast of 40 percent increase in its net profit for the first quarter.