    Axtel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axtel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in December 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.85% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.68% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

    Axtel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3742.0037.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3742.0037.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3519.5021.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.800.44-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.038.217.62
    Depreciation0.610.590.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.167.476.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.035.802.61
    Other Income0.360.590.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.396.382.81
    Interest0.140.360.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.256.022.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.256.022.72
    Tax1.041.350.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.214.671.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.214.671.94
    Equity Share Capital16.1516.1516.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.372.891.20
    Diluted EPS1.372.891.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.372.891.20
    Diluted EPS1.372.891.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited