Axtel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in December 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.85% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.68% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 213.75 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.