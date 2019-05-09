AXISCADES Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.21 crore, up 4.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.21 crore in March 2019 up 4.57% from Rs. 55.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2019 up 5.67% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2019 up 494.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2018.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 45.50 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.99% returns over the last 6 months and -71.98% over the last 12 months.