AXISCADES Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Engineering Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore in June 2019 up 11.28% from Rs. 49.22 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019 up 76.49% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2019 up 268.41% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2018.
AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 62.80 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.57% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:11 pm