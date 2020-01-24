AXISCADES Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore in December 2019 down 2.62% from Rs. 62.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019 up 38.57% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2019 up 52.06% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2018.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2018.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 74.85 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months and 4.39% over the last 12 months.