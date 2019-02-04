AXISCADES Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.89 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.89 crore in December 2018 up 0.23% from Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 up 134.63% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2018 up 28.99% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2017.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 62.30 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.01% returns over the last 6 months and -65.04% over the last 12 months.