AXISCADES Engg Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.38 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.38 crore in March 2020 up 18.44% from Rs. 162.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in March 2020 up 1956.62% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.58 crore in March 2020 up 158.25% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2019.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 48.75 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and -26.64% over the last 12 months.