AXISCADES Engg Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 168.29 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.29 crore in December 2019 up 5.26% from Rs. 159.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2019 up 1405.97% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2019 up 121.89% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2018.

AXISCADES Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2018.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 74.85 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months and 4.39% over the last 12 months.