AXISCADES Engg Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Engineering Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore in December 2018 up 10.9% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 116.65% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2018 down 20.56% from Rs. 15.47 crore in December 2017.
AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 62.30 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.01% returns over the last 6 months and -65.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|AXISCADES Engineering Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.35
|162.44
|144.15
|Other Operating Income
|0.53
|0.38
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.87
|162.81
|144.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.81
|29.88
|18.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.78
|88.15
|71.19
|Depreciation
|4.79
|4.91
|5.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.91
|50.88
|40.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.58
|-11.01
|9.08
|Other Income
|0.92
|1.09
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.50
|-9.91
|10.05
|Interest
|6.13
|4.17
|3.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.37
|-14.09
|6.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|14.51
|-1.24
|P/L Before Tax
|1.37
|0.42
|5.00
|Tax
|1.98
|0.34
|1.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|0.08
|3.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|0.08
|3.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.61
|0.08
|3.69
|Equity Share Capital
|18.90
|18.90
|18.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited