AXISCADES Engg Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore in December 2018 up 10.9% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 116.65% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2018 down 20.56% from Rs. 15.47 crore in December 2017.

AXISCADES Engg shares closed at 62.30 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.01% returns over the last 6 months and -65.04% over the last 12 months.